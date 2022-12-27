Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man passed away after sustaining fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said that 51-year-old Joe Clayton of Hattiesburg was traveling south on Highway 11 when his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Clayton was driving a 2005 Ford F-150.
The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.
