Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man passed away after sustaining fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said that 51-year-old Joe Clayton of Hattiesburg was traveling south on Highway 11 when his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Clayton was driving a 2005 Ford F-150.

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.