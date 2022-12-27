Pine Belt businesses prepare for massive amounts of returns

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Almost everyone can think of that one gift from the holidays that will make its way back to the shelves.

“Me, myself, I got my husband something at the store that I didn’t even realize wasn’t the right gaming console that we had,” said Stephanie Sharp, spokesperson for Walmart. “I’m actually going to have to take this back to the store and return it myself.”

No matter what it is, many items will be returned over the next few weeks.

Businesses like Walmart are already seeing a large volume of returns.

“We have thousands of associates all across the country that are ready for this surge of returns,” said Sharp.

When receiving a gift, many people will not get their receipt, but that won’t be an issue at many large retail stores.

“You don’t necessarily need a receipt to return an item; it is preferred, however,” said Sharp. “A receipt does allow you to get the full amount that was paid for at the time of purchase back for that product, but if you don’t have that receipt, that’s okay. You will be refunded with a gift card that you can use in the store.”

While shopping lines may be shorter than the return lines this time of year, Sharp asks customers to be patient, for this is one of the busiest times of the year and can be stressful for all involved.

“If you do have a return, we just ask that you be patient,” said Sharp. “We’re going to get to it. We are fully prepared for all the returns that folks might have this time of year.”

Walmart will be taking returns for 90 days.

