Patchy fog expected overnight, sunny skies expected on Wednesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Tuesday, everyone!

Look for some patchy fog and frost with lows in the lower 30s overnight.

For Wednesday, look for mostly sunny and warmer weather with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday starts out with lows in the upper 40s. During the day, skies are expected to become partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

There is a 70% chance for showers on Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

For New Year’s Eve, look for a 50% chance for showers in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the evening. I think your midnight celebrations will be fine with no rain expected and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

New Year’s Day is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid-50s.

