MS Hwy Patrol releases 2022 Christmas Holiday enforcement totals

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests, and investigated 160 car crashes over the 2022 Christmas holiday season.

These numbers come from the 2022 Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period summary report released by the MHP on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The enforcement period lasted from 6 am, Dec. 23 - midnight, Dec. 26.

Citations and arrests broke down as follows:

DUI - 80 (Pine Belt - 10)*

Drug Arrests - 16 (Pine Belt: 0)

Felony Arrests - 5 (Pine Belt: 0)

Seat Belt Violations - 392 (Pine Belt: 11)

Child Restraint Violations - 80 (Pine Belt: 8)

Driving Citation: Hazard - 3091 (Pine Belt: 583)

Driving Citation: Non-Hazard - 1630 (Pine Belt: 212)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to 218 requests for motorist assistance, of which 50 were in the Pine Belt region.

Compared to the 2021 enforcement period, numbers were down in all but two categories - motorist assistance and fatalities.

Seven people lost their lives to car crashes over the 2022 Christmas weekend, whereas only one fatal car crash occurred in 2021. Two of the crashes occurred in the Pine Belt region of Jones and Marion Counties.

In Jones County, 51-year-old Joe Clayton of Hattiesburg died in a single-vehicle accident after hitting a tree along Highway 11.

In Marion County, 63-year-old Charles Bass of Columbia died in a single-vehicle accident after hitting a light pole along Highway 586.

Other fatal crashes occurred in the following counties:

Sunflower - Christopher Harris, 38, of Indianola

Jefferson - Dennis Crump, 38, of Hazelhurst

Attala - John Gwatlney, 23, of Kosciusko

Clark - Wilt Alford, 43, of Pachuta

Pearl River - William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune

All fatal crashes are still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Six of the 160 total car crashes involved alcohol, none of which were in the Pine Belt region.

The 2022-2023 New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period will begin at 6 am on Friday, Dec. 30 and end at Midnight on Monday, Jan. 2.

*The Pine Belt region is patrolled by MHP Troops H and J out of the Meridian and Hattiesburg district offices.

