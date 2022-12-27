Looking back at 2022: Laurel businesses prepare for the new year

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The end of the year is always a busy time for families and businesses. Christmas has been the focus for the last few weeks, but now, the new year is the focus.

One Laurel business owner said it’s “go-time” when December hits, bringing in the most customer traffic in-store.

“The holidays are when people are thinking about getting together and buying gifts, and so the toffee has been a great fit for the holidays and has been our best time of year,” said Ben Gebauer, the owner of Jones Toffee Co.

Khara Walters, an employee at Shug’s Cookie Dough & Candy Bar, said their business had seen more sales than normal.

“We’ve had a lot of orders; we’ve had tons of cookie cakes,” said Walters. “And we actually started a new grazing board, and it offers about eighty pieces, so every day, we come in early and get started with tons of orders.”

All of this extra business begs the question, what happens in January?

Gebauer said he’s working every month for ways to grow his businesses and attract more customers.

“Looking forward to expanding and how to do that most practically, whether it’s remaining in this space or moving to another space,” he said. “We are excited for the new year and continuing to grow the business and getting more customers.”

Both local businesses are looking forward to growing their companies.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.