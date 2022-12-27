Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Looking back at 2022: Laurel businesses prepare for the new year

The end-of-the-year review helps owners and managers set goals for the coming new year.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The end of the year is always a busy time for families and businesses. Christmas has been the focus for the last few weeks, but now, the new year is the focus.

One Laurel business owner said it’s “go-time” when December hits, bringing in the most customer traffic in-store.

“The holidays are when people are thinking about getting together and buying gifts, and so the toffee has been a great fit for the holidays and has been our best time of year,” said Ben Gebauer, the owner of Jones Toffee Co.

Khara Walters, an employee at Shug’s Cookie Dough & Candy Bar, said their business had seen more sales than normal.

“We’ve had a lot of orders; we’ve had tons of cookie cakes,” said Walters. “And we actually started a new grazing board, and it offers about eighty pieces, so every day, we come in early and get started with tons of orders.”

All of this extra business begs the question, what happens in January?

Gebauer said he’s working every month for ways to grow his businesses and attract more customers.

“Looking forward to expanding and how to do that most practically, whether it’s remaining in this space or moving to another space,” he said. “We are excited for the new year and continuing to grow the business and getting more customers.”

Both local businesses are looking forward to growing their companies.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident late Saturday afternoon in Jones County sent two people...
4-vehicle accident sent 2 to the hospital with moderate injuries
A Hattiesburg man died Friday when the pickup he was driving left U.S. 11, rolled to a patch of...
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
Two inmates escape from Raymond Detention Center, sheriff says
Escaped Hinds County detainees remain on the run
The Grinch was released from Jones County Adult Distention Center Sunday afternoon
Jones County frees The Grinch after change of heart

Latest News

(File)
Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County
The Christmas shopping season may be over, but many retailers in the Pine Belt are gearing up...
Christmas shopping is over, but now start the returns
The device was used to catch cats, so the clinic could fix them and help find a potential home.
Southern Pines looking for answers after cat trap theft in Hub City
Sheriff reveals new information about escaped inmates at Raymond Detention Center