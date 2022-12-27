Win Stuff
Longtime owner of Primos Cafe, Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., dies

The late Kenneth Primos discusses the 90th anniversary of Primos Cafe with WLBT.
The late Kenneth Primos discusses the 90th anniversary of Primos Cafe with WLBT.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos has died.

On Tuesday, Primos Cafe announced that Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., the father of Don Primos, passed away at 98 years old.

“We rejoice that he is gone to be with his savior,” according to a social media post from the restaurant. “He had a great love and appreciation for his father Angelo... both in his life and work. He helped continue the Primos Cafe legacy as owner/operator from the late 1940s through the mid 1990s.”

[Watch: Primos restaurants celebrate 90 years in business.]

“Along with the many Primos staff and patrons, he deeply cherished his family, friends and church community.”

All locations of the restaurant will be closed Wednesday, December 28, in observance of Primos’ visitation and funeral service.

