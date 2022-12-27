Win Stuff
Laurel business to offer NYE celebration for third year

While the city may have dropped the pinecone this year, there is still an opportunity to celebrate this New Year’s Eve in the City Beautiful.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - While the city may have dropped the pinecone this year, there is still an opportunity to celebrate this New Year's Eve in the City Beautiful.

The 320FifthStreet bar will host its third annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

The bar will have live performances from local band, Jones&Pine, a limited food menu and more.

“It really will be a good time,” said Avery Knight, the owner of 320FifthStreet. “We still want Laurel to know that they still have somewhere else they can go without having to drive to Hattiesburg or to the coast or anything like it. They can enjoy close to home.”

There is limited capacity inside the building, but Knight is optimistic that the celebration can be moved outside if the weather permits.

