Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Jones Co. Woman injured in aggravated assault, suspect in custody

Sheriff Joe Berlin said the scene was intense as the Jones County Sheriff's Department command...
Sheriff Joe Berlin said the scene was intense as the Jones County Sheriff's Department command staff, patrol deputies, investigators and narcotics agents arrived on Smith Chapel Road to assist with an aggravated assault investigation.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman was injured and shot at in an aggravated assault on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the incident occurred in the 200 block of Smith Chapel Road in eastern Jones County.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said the scene was intense as the JCSD command staff, patrol deputies, investigators and narcotics agents arrived to help. They found an armed male, the suspected shooter, inside a mobile home with children and at least one other adult.

After an undisclosed time, the suspect surrendered to law enforcement custody.

The JCSD tactical medic, EMServ Ambulance Service and a Powers Fire & Rescue medical personnel examined the woman who was assaulted. She was not wounded by gunfire, but the suspected shooter allegedly struck her in the face. The woman declined medical transport for further treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation by the JCSD, and the identity of the suspect will be released pending official charges.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
(File)
Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. found in woods wearing only light jacket, clothes
(File)
Columbia man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 586
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

Latest News

-
Tips for celebrating the New Year with a bang in a safe way
Police: Man holds friend’s father hostage on Christmas morning in Vicksburg
A Gulfport family is picking up the pieces left behind by a fire, Monday. It happened the day...
Neighbor helps rescue Gulfport family from burning home
Firefighter Michael Guy with the Ellisville FD works to put out flames at the home of State...
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin