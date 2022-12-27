Win Stuff
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin

Multiple Jones County fire departments responded to the scene of a fire at the Ellisville home...
Multiple Jones County fire departments responded to the scene of a fire at the Ellisville home of Mississippi State Representative Donnie Scoggin.(WDAM)
By Ame Posey and Kyra Lampley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple Jones County fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Ellisville home of Mississippi State Representative Donnie Scoggin.

According to Scoggin, a heat lamp started the fire, and the flames moved into the attic before they could be extinguished.

Scoggin said there was property damage from both the flames and smoke, but he is grateful that no one was injured. He added that he and his wife will stay in their camper until the damage can be fully evaluated and repaired.

Donnie Scoggin was first elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives as a republican for District 89 in 2016.
Donnie Scoggin was first elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives as a republican for District 89 in 2016.(unknown | Mississippi House of Representatives)

Scoggin, a nurse practitioner from Ellisville, represents the State House of Representatives District 89. He was first elected to the position as a republican in 2016, with his current term ending in 2024.

WDAM will continue to update as more details become available.

