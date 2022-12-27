Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Columbia man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 586

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 586 in Marion County on Monday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Charles Bass of Columbia was traveling westbound on the highway around 3:15 pm when his 2019 Chevrolet Colorado left the road, struck a pole and overturned.

Bass received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. found in woods wearing only light jacket, clothes
(File)
Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve
Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy...
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd

Latest News

Multiple Jones County fire departments responded to the scene of a fire at the Ellisville home...
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. found in woods wearing only light jacket, clothes
Experience Columbia still open for final week
Visitors can Experience Columbia for one final week
This is one of the busiest times of the year for returns across retail stores.
Pine Belt businesses prepare for massive amounts of returns