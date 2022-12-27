Columbia man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 586
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 586 in Marion County on Monday.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Charles Bass of Columbia was traveling westbound on the highway around 3:15 pm when his 2019 Chevrolet Colorado left the road, struck a pole and overturned.
Bass received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.