Columbia man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 586

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 586 in Marion County on Monday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Charles Bass of Columbia was traveling westbound on the highway around 3:15 pm when his 2019 Chevrolet Colorado left the road, struck a pole and overturned.

Bass received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

