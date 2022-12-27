Christmas shopping is over, but now start the returns

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic is usually hectic after the holidays, but this year is different as many parking lots around Hattiesburg remained half-empty.

The Christmas shopping season may be over, but many retailers in the Pine Belt are gearing up for what’s ahead, the returning of gifts.

“The main purchases are gift cards, so we are normally very busy after the holidays because people are coming in, probably exchanging a gift they got that might not have fit or something like that,” Katie Hollingsworth, the manager at Eve Marie’s Boutique, said.

With more Americans shopping online, the gift cards that they may have received as a gift can be used without leaving their homes. One Pine Belt resident said that he appreciates the convenience of online returns.

“There are a few worries about sizes, shoes, stuff like that,” said Judd Gipson, a Purvis High School sophomore. “I ordered a basketball, and it’s not quite the size of official men’s league, but I just have to send it back. It is pretty simple to send it back and pretty easy.”

Remember to keep the original purchase receipt and return your items to the store according to their return policies.

