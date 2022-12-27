Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Christmas shopping is over, but now start the returns

The Christmas shopping season may be over, but many retailers in the Pine Belt are gearing up for what’s ahead, the returning of gifts.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic is usually hectic after the holidays, but this year is different as many parking lots around Hattiesburg remained half-empty.

The Christmas shopping season may be over, but many retailers in the Pine Belt are gearing up for what’s ahead, the returning of gifts.

“The main purchases are gift cards, so we are normally very busy after the holidays because people are coming in, probably exchanging a gift they got that might not have fit or something like that,” Katie Hollingsworth, the manager at Eve Marie’s Boutique, said.

With more Americans shopping online, the gift cards that they may have received as a gift can be used without leaving their homes. One Pine Belt resident said that he appreciates the convenience of online returns.

“There are a few worries about sizes, shoes, stuff like that,” said Judd Gipson, a Purvis High School sophomore. “I ordered a basketball, and it’s not quite the size of official men’s league, but I just have to send it back. It is pretty simple to send it back and pretty easy.”

Remember to keep the original purchase receipt and return your items to the store according to their return policies.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident late Saturday afternoon in Jones County sent two people...
4-vehicle accident sent 2 to the hospital with moderate injuries
A Hattiesburg man died Friday when the pickup he was driving left U.S. 11, rolled to a patch of...
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
Two inmates escape from Raymond Detention Center, sheriff says
Escaped Hinds County detainees remain on the run
The Grinch was released from Jones County Adult Distention Center Sunday afternoon
Jones County frees The Grinch after change of heart

Latest News

The device was used to catch cats, so the clinic could fix them and help find a potential home.
Southern Pines looking for answers after cat trap theft in Hub City
The Christmas shopping season may be over, but many retailers in the Pine Belt are gearing up...
Christmas shopping is over, but now start the returns
The end-of-the-year review helps owners and managers set goals for the coming new year.
Laurel businesses look back at 2022 as preparations begin for 2023
The device was used to catch cats, so the clinic could fix them and help find a potential home.
Southern Pines looking for answers after cat trap theft