12/27 Ryan’s “Slightly Warmer” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Just like the previous few days, it is slightly warmer...but it’s still hard to notice.
12/27 Ryan's "Slightly Warmer" Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’ve warmed to the point now no Pine Belt counties are under a Hard Freeze Warning, dropping the handful that were still hanging on yesterday. However, that doesn’t mean it’ll be “warm” by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, though the Hard Freeze Warning has expired, we still saw light freeze-to-frosty conditions today and will again tomorrow...at least on the northern end of the area. It’s not all “bad” news though, you can expect our afternoons to warm a bit more noticeably as early as tomorrow. That’s because while today’s high is a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday’s at 56 degrees, Wednesday’s will be as high as 67 for Hattiesburg, and it’ll climb into the low 70s by Thursday! This big warm-up is due to a series of approaching fronts that’ll trap us in a familiar pattern for a while: fronts keep moving in and priming the area with warmer, more humid air, but we don’t get strong cold/dry air advection into the area. So as we head towards the end of the week and the rain chances begin to rise, the only cooling we’ll see will be due to cloud cover and rain-cooled air spreading out, knocking us from the low 70s into the upper 60s. Unseasonably warm, especially after the Arctic airmass we’ve been dealing with for days.

As these rounds of storms on Friday night/Saturday morning and Monday night/Tuesday morning move through, it looks as if we’ll likely see some very low-to-low chances of severe weather...though it’s still too early to tell with any certainty. Stay tuned for updates.

