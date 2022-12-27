Win Stuff
12/26 - Rex’s Monday Night Forecast

Good Monday evening, everyone!
By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Monday evening, everyone!

Look for another cold night, with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunny skies are expected on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-50s.

For Wednesday, you can expect highs in the mid-60s and lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday, look for partly cloudy skies, with highs in the lower 70s. Then Thursday night, there will be a 40% chance for showers after midnight, with lows in the upper 50s.

Friday is looking rainy, with a 70% chance of rain expected. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night - the chance of rain is 80%, with lows in the lower 60s.

For New Year’s Eve, look for mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs around 70. The rain should be over just in time for New Year’s celebrations

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Staff with the Hattiesburg Salvation Army hand out cups of hot chocolate at the Fieldhouse for...
Hattiesburg Salvation Army goes on neighborhood drive to hand out hot chocolate, warm clothing