12/26 - Rex’s Monday Night Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Monday evening, everyone!

Look for another cold night, with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunny skies are expected on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-50s.

For Wednesday, you can expect highs in the mid-60s and lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday, look for partly cloudy skies, with highs in the lower 70s. Then Thursday night, there will be a 40% chance for showers after midnight, with lows in the upper 50s.

Friday is looking rainy, with a 70% chance of rain expected. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night - the chance of rain is 80%, with lows in the lower 60s.

For New Year’s Eve, look for mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs around 70. The rain should be over just in time for New Year’s celebrations

