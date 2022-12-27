12/26 - Rex’s Monday Night Forecast
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Monday evening, everyone!
Look for another cold night, with lows in the upper 20s.
Sunny skies are expected on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-50s.
For Wednesday, you can expect highs in the mid-60s and lows in the lower 50s.
Thursday, look for partly cloudy skies, with highs in the lower 70s. Then Thursday night, there will be a 40% chance for showers after midnight, with lows in the upper 50s.
Friday is looking rainy, with a 70% chance of rain expected. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night - the chance of rain is 80%, with lows in the lower 60s.
For New Year’s Eve, look for mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs around 70. The rain should be over just in time for New Year’s celebrations
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.