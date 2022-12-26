Jones County frees The Grinch after change of heart

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - All it took to gain his freedom was a change of heart.

And in the case of The Grinch, that change saw a heart grow three sizes “and the true meaning of Christmas came through,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said.

The Grinch was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center late Sunday afternoon, Berlin said.

The Grinch had been picked up at North Jones Elementary School earlier this week by Berlin and JCSD Deputy LeByron Jackson after threatening to steal Christmas.

In fact, according to the inmate roster, The Grinch was charged specifically with stealing Christmas cheer, being grumpy, resisting arrest and felony eludi

All charges which were pending have been dropped, Berlin said.

The Grinch, who has returned to Whoville, Alaska, wished everyone a Merry Christmas on his way out of Jones County.

No update was given on whether he, yes, he, The Grinch, had arrived in time to carve the roast beast.

