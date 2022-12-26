Jones County deputies ‘protect and serve’ on Christmas Day

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the law enforcement motto goes, “protect and serve.”

Even on the holidays.

“It doesn’t matter what time of the day or night it is, it doesn’t matter holidays, if it’s cold, hot, if it’s raining, snowing,” Jones County Deputy Reagan Smith said. “Life goes on. Wrecks happen. Stuff happens. That’s what’s we get called to do is help and try to fix the situation if we can.”

Smith, who spent Christmas Day at the station and on the road,, said it goes beyond writing tickets and taking people to jail.

Listening to Smith, the true meaning of “protect and serve,” sounded an awful lot like the holiday chestnut of it being better to give than receive.

“If I can be like that one nice person somebody runs into that day, then I feel like I’ve done my job,” Smith said. “If I can be helpful, in any kind of way, if I can listen to somebody vent for five minutes and that’s what they needed to do, just get something off their chest, then I feel like I’ve done my job.

In fact, Smith said the residents of Jones County make her job rewarding.

“You step anywhere ,somebody’s going to come pat you on the back, shake your hand, hug you, everybody knows everybody if they don’t know you, they know your momma or your dad so you don’t meet a stranger here,” Smith.

