Christmas tradition continues in Laurel

By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Stephens family and Dying to Live Ministries open their doors every Christmas to give people in Laurel a place to spend the holidays.

Visitors are welcomed to a meal and different activities, such as musical chairs and a cookie-decorating contest.

The idea was born five years ago, and now Jeshaiah Stephens and her father are proud of the event’ s growth.

“We have people that will tell us months in advance that they are looking forward to Christmas so that they can come and give back,” Stephens said. “And they prepare their turkeys and their hams and their dressings, and it’s really a blessing. We don’t have to do much of the leg work, honestly.

“So, I’ve seen it grown tremendously. I think it’s growing people in their hearts, also, to realize that there is an issue. And it just spreads awareness for that.”

Volunteers also place flyers around the city and deliver food to the residents unable to leave their homes.

