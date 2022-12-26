Christmas Day driving tips could apply all winter-long

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Many families travelled Sunday to spend time with loved ones to celebrate Christmas.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging all drivers to be mindful this holiday season.

“I’m urging all motorists to be safe on the roadways,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “It’s going to be cold, it’s going to be wet, there’s going to be a lot of people out.

“If you have been to some Christmas parties and consume too much alcohol, please find somebody to drive, because we don’t want you to end someone’s Christmas.”

