12/26 Ryan’s “Post-Christmas” Monday Morning Forecast

Arctic air lingers, but will be quickly replaced later this week as warmer, more humid air returns.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

I hope everyone who celebrates out there had a great Christmas weekend, despite the ridiculously, abnormally low temperatures. Thankfully, the wind has died down considerably, which is making it FEEL much warmer despite not actually BEING much warmer, though even that’s an issue we won’t have much longer as things warm up. And warm they will! In fact, we’ll be above average for both our highs and lows by Wednesday, and won’t fall below again during this 10 day forecast period. After what we saw move in last Friday, I can’t wait, but we’ll still see freeze/frost conditions linger a couple morning’s longer.

Hard Freeze Warnings lingered for a handful of our southern Pine Belt counties this morning, with lows as low as the mid teens. Tomorrow morning will warm nearly 10 degrees into the upper 20s, by tomorrow, and will be BARELY above freezing Wednesday morning. After that though the warming really ramps up as we’ll be in the 50s by the very next morning. Our afternoons warm even more noticeably, climbing into the low 50s today, mid 50s by tomorrow, mid 60s by Wednesday, and low 70s before the our next front moves in.

Don’t expect that front to have any Arctic air behind it since the only cooling we’ll see will be due to cloudy skies and rainy conditions as we finish off this week/year and begin the next!

