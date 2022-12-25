Santa catches a ride in annual North Forrest VFD Christmas parade

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Santa Claus left the North Pole briefly on Saturday to take part in an annual Christmas event in Forrest County.

Old Saint Nick ditched his trusty sleigh for a fire truck to deliver candy and other goodies to residents in the Glendale community.

It was all part of a Christmas parade hosted by the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department.

Santa said he had no problem leaving his reindeer and elves for awhile to participate in the parade.

“They’re getting ready for (Christmas Eve),” Santa said “They’re probably taking a nap right now and hopefully, they’ll be ready for tonight, because we’ve got a long night ahead of us.

“I got a couple of elves that are going to help me throw out stuff and drive the fire truck for me and, hopefully, keep me warm, so I can make it back to the North Pole (Saturday) night.”

Santa said he’ll be back in plenty of time to make his Christmas toy deliveries around the world.

