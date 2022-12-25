Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Raymond Detention Center escapees considered dangerous, sheriff says

Two inmates escape from Raymond Detention Center, sheriff says
Two inmates escape from Raymond Detention Center, sheriff says(Sheriff Tyree Jones)
By WLBT Staff and Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two detainees that allegedly escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Christmas are considered dangerous, says Sheriff Tyree Jones.

On Christmas Day, the sheriff sent out a notice on social media saying Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, were missing during Sunday morning’s headcount.

McElroy was being held at the detention center on charges of murder and being in possession of a firearm, while Payne was being charged with armed carjacking/taking of a vehicle, according to the Hinds County Detention Center’s inmate database.

“Due to the nature of the crimes that they’re being held for, I would say they are dangerous,” Jones said.

Jones did not have any information on whether the two were armed.

The sheriff says his office is working to get warrants issued for the duo’s arrests and is seeking federal help to capture them.

The two are believed to have stolen a van from Belmont Church on U.S. 18, which is close to the jail, Jones said.

The van is said to be a 2005 white Chevrolet with Mississippi license plate CB91395.

A criminal and administrative investigation is ongoing, Jones said.

If anyone spots the two men, they are asked to call 601-352-1521.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hattiesburg man died Friday when the pickup he was driving left U.S. 11, rolled to a patch of...
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Three water districts/associations/utilities in the Pine Belt issued "boil-water" notices...
3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices
A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident late Saturday afternoon in Jones County sent two people...
4-vehicle accident sent 2 to the hospital with moderate injuries
A single-story, wood-frame home in Jones County was "severely" damaged by a Saturday afternoon...
Home sustains severe damage in Saturday afternoon fire

Latest News

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
In this file photo, a trickle of water comes out of the faucet at Mary Gaines' Golden Keys...
City-wide boil water notice issued in Jackson; officials apologize for ‘terrible’ timing
Last-minute Christmas shopping is a thing at Turtle Creek Mall
Last minute Christmas shopping at Turtle Creek Mall
'Christmas in the Park' celebrated in Collins
‘Christmas in the Park’ celebrated in Collins