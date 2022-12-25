Raymond Detention Center escapees considered dangerous, sheriff says

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two detainees that allegedly escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Christmas are considered dangerous, says Sheriff Tyree Jones.

On Christmas Day, the sheriff sent out a notice on social media saying Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, were missing during Sunday morning’s headcount.

McElroy was being held at the detention center on charges of murder and being in possession of a firearm, while Payne was being charged with armed carjacking/taking of a vehicle, according to the Hinds County Detention Center’s inmate database.

“Due to the nature of the crimes that they’re being held for, I would say they are dangerous,” Jones said.

Jones did not have any information on whether the two were armed.

The sheriff says his office is working to get warrants issued for the duo’s arrests and is seeking federal help to capture them.

The two are believed to have stolen a van from Belmont Church on U.S. 18, which is close to the jail, Jones said.

The van is said to be a 2005 white Chevrolet with Mississippi license plate CB91395.

A criminal and administrative investigation is ongoing, Jones said.

If anyone spots the two men, they are asked to call 601-352-1521.

