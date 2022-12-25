Win Stuff
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

The suspected kidnapper is expected to face charges for allegedly taking the 5-month-old across state lines.
By WISH Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Two Indianapolis police officers who spent the day searching for a missing 5-month-old boy found the infant when they stopped to eat.

Officers Richard El and Shawn Anderson of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police spent all day Thursday looking for a stolen car connected to the abduction of 5-month-old Kason Thomass and his twin brother, Kyair.

Investigators say that Nalah Jackson stole the car Monday night in Columbus, Ohio, when the twins’ mother left it running with the boys in the back seat to go inside a pizza place. Kyair was found safe early Tuesday.

Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in Indianapolis. He had been alone for more than two days with nothing to eat or drink.(Source: IMPD, WISH via CNN)

But days later, police were still searching for Kason and that stolen car.

Disappointed they hadn’t found the baby yet, El and Anderson stopped at an Indianapolis shopping plaza to eat and brainstorm where he might be.

“As a parent myself, it would drive me crazy not knowing where my child is at, if they’re safe, if they’re OK, if they’re alive… and then, God opened up the heavens to us and almost took him and put him right in our hands,” Anderson said.

The officers spotted the car they had been looking for in front of Papa Johns Pizza right across the parking lot from where they had stopped to eat. They found Kason in the back seat.

“Having 23 years in law enforcement, these are the moments that I live for and I’m sure other officers live for as well. This is my why. This is why I get out of bed every morning and put this uniform on,” Anderson said.

Police say Kason had been alone for more than two days with nothing to eat or drink. El and Anderson found him just as the weather was getting nasty.

“I was surprised at how well he responded, considering the ordeal that he had been through,” Anderson said.

Jason Vannort, who works for Papa Johns, says he noticed the car had been sitting in front of the store for a couple of days but didn’t think anything of it because abandoned cars are fairly common in the area.

Vannort says Jackson came in the store Tuesday morning and asked about a job.

“Just really didn’t think too much about it. She was here for about 20 minutes and left and just walked right past the car, and I didn’t see her again,” he said.

Police arrested Jackson on Thursday afternoon hours before Kason was found, but she reportedly didn’t offer much information on his location. She is expected to face charges in Ohio and federal charges for allegedly taking the 5-month-old across state lines.

