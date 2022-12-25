One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded.

It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park.

Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a 48-year-old man dead when they showed up.

He identified the other shooting victims as a 56-year-old woman and three other men ages 38, 28 and 22 years old.

According to Daughtry, the shooting stemmed from an argument between the 48-year-old and the 22-year-old men.

Doctors operated on the surviving shooting victims at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle. All four are either in stable or critical but stable condition.

Officers have not arrested anyone, but Daughtry said police have a person of interest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.