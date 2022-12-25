Win Stuff
‘Layering’ a winter trick to not only stay warmer, but more comfortable

'Layering' a way to keep comfortably warm
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With all this cold weather, the first instinct might be to grab a heavy sweater and jacket.

But before you bundle up, an important layer for your skin could “chillin’” in your summer wardrobe.

Dermatologists say don’t forget a cotton base layer when braving winter weather.

Without it, your outer layers of heavy wools and acrylics can rub against your skin a, causing redness and itchiness.

And if the cold air and low humidity have irritated your skin already, direct contact with the heavier materials can lead to rashes, especially for those already allergic.

But Kristen Richardson, a physician’s assistant with Pine Belt dermatology, says don’t worry.

In most cases, over-the-counter solutions can help.

