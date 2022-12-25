Win Stuff
Last minute Christmas shopping at Turtle Creek Mall

A look at some last-minute Christmas shoppers
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 1:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - All year, people have been shopping for friends and loved ones for Christmas day.

However, there’re still some who are trying to find that perfect, last-minute gift---even waiting until Christmas Eve.

Turtle Creek Mall has been a popular spot in Hattiesburg lately, with several different stores offering a range of gifts.

One local shopper and employee at the mall, Jessica Fields, said she usually waits till the last minute to buy presents.

“I’m trying to do a lot better, but there are some last-minute things that I’m picking up, some Pandora charms at Reed’s, some little things from Rainbow, and it’s been crazy, but it’s been fun,” Fields said.

Shopping the day before Christmas can bring its challenges, such as a packed parking lot and stores with empty shelves.

“Parking has been horrible, but it’s been okay, I found a little spot, have a little car, so it all kind of worked out,” Fields said. “Other than that, we’re in the holiday season and I’m just kind of having a blast.”

However, Fields says every employee is trying to make the last-minute shopping a little less stressful for its customers.

“I feel like they’ve been stressed out because I’ve been stressed out, but I’m just doing my best to make sure everybody is calm, cool, and collected and we’re giving them what they need. "

Turtle Creek Mall will be closed on Christmas Day.

