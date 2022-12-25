Home sustains severe damage in Saturday afternoon fire

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home in the Calhoun community in Jones County was severely damaged in a fire shortly after lunchtime Saturday.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, volunteer fire departments from Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso and Hebron responded to a call about noon Saturday to a report of smoke and fire at 67 Cactus Drive.

Upon arriving, firefighters found a single-story, wood-frame home with heavy smoke billowing out of it and flames visible

Heavy smoke also was coming from the eaves around the home.

After briefly taking the fight inside, firefighters were forced to take a defensive stance as the fire consumed the structure of the home and posed a life-threatening situation for anyone staying inside.

The home sustained severe damage throughout during the fire.

Resident Chris Dobbs stated he had left the home for a few minutes but went back to retrieve something.

Dobbs said when he returned, flames and smoke were in the living area near the fireplace. Dobbs said he immediately called 911.

No injuries were reported.

Jones County Constable Danny Gibson was on scene, as was Dixie EPA. A nearby Sharon firefighter, Kris Lecabeller, happened to be in the area and also stopped to assist.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.