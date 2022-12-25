Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Home sustains severe damage in Saturday afternoon fire

A single-story, wood-frame home in Jones County was "severely" damaged by a Saturday afternoon...
A single-story, wood-frame home in Jones County was "severely" damaged by a Saturday afternoon fire.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home in the Calhoun community in Jones County was severely damaged in a fire shortly after lunchtime Saturday.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, volunteer fire departments from Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso and Hebron responded to a call about noon Saturday to a report of smoke and fire at 67 Cactus Drive.

Upon arriving, firefighters found a single-story, wood-frame home with heavy smoke billowing out of it and flames visible

Heavy smoke also was coming from the eaves around the home.

After briefly taking the fight inside, firefighters were forced to take a defensive stance as the fire consumed the structure of the home and posed a life-threatening situation for anyone staying inside.

The home sustained severe damage throughout during the fire.

Resident Chris Dobbs stated he had left the home for a few minutes but went back to retrieve something. 

Dobbs said when he returned, flames and smoke were in the living area near the fireplace.  Dobbs said he immediately called 911.

No injuries were reported.

Jones County Constable Danny Gibson was on scene, as was Dixie EPA. A nearby Sharon firefighter, Kris Lecabeller, happened to be in the area and also stopped to assist.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
A Hattiesburg man died Friday when the pickup he was driving left U.S. 11, rolled to a patch of...
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLOX the family saw both a slow-motion and...
MDPS shows family of Jaheim McMillian video from October shooting
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck

Latest News

A Hattiesburg man died Friday when the pickup he was driving left U.S. 11, rolled to a patch of...
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
FILE - Mississippi state Sens. Rod Hickman, D-Macon, left, Michael McLendon, R-Hernando, second...
Miss. lawmakers accused of gerrymandering; lawsuit filed asking district maps be redrawn
Many people are expected to be away from their families this Christmas, from first responders...
Being separated from family during the holidays can be tough
Being away from home for the holidays can be a tough go
Being away from home for the holidays can be a tough go