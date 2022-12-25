Firefighter offers tips for facing the cold

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Eve on Christmas Eve, fire departments are on standby, around the clock, in case of an emergency.

With temperatures below freezing in the Pine Belt, many families look for ways to keep warm.

Adam Files is a Hattiesburg firefighter and he offers some advice to cut down on one of the main fire starters during the holidays and winter months to come.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.