Fieldhouse for the Homeless helping more people due to freezing temperatures

The Fieldhouse has seen a steady stream of people in need during the cold snap
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Fieldhouse for the Homeless has seen a big increase in people seeking shelter from the cold weather.

Shelter founder/co-director Cynthia Young said the number of folks needing a warm place to stay tripled over a 48-hour period, from about 50 a day to more than 150.

Young says they are using the shelter facility on U.S. 49 and some overflow housing to handle the additional people.

“People are coming in late at night, so we’re not putting a time limit on curfew to come in as far as new people that come in,” Young said. “If it’s cold out there, we encourage you to please come to the Fieldhouse.

“If you need to find someone to give you transportation, call us. Our number is (601) 299-8209. The police department, sheriff’s department and there’s just some great citizens out there (who) have seen people out in the cold and they would bring them to the Fieldhouse.”

The shelter is open 24 hours a day.

It was founded in 2011.

