City-wide boil water notice issued in Jackson; officials apologize for ‘terrible’ timing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bit of sour news on Christmas Day as a city-wide boil water notice has been issued for the capital city 24-hours after Jackson experienced “fluctuating” water pressure.

In a Sunday morning water update from Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne, she stated that the boil water notice will be in effect “until further notice.”

“The system has lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified,” she wrote. “These breaks are likely caused by the weather. Water crews are actively trying to find these breaks in order to repair them as quickly as possible.”

On Saturday, frigid temperatures were also to blame, hampering crews’ abilities to locate the cause of the wavering water pressure throughout the city.

As the day continued, many areas around South and Northwest Jackson experienced low water pressure - with some residents saying they had no water pressure at all.

In Sunday’s update, Payne said that these low water pressure struggles may persist and that work will be performed to “maximize production at the [water] plants to restore pressure to as much of the system as possible.”

Even if pressure is restored, she continued, the boil water notice will remain in effect. She advised that residents of the city call 311 if they spot a significant water leak in their neighborhood.

While this struggle around water pressure persists, citizens are asked to turn off running faucets Sunday afternoon, and to check their businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes.

“We thank you in advance for your help and understanding,” the update concludes. “We understand the timing is terrible. Please know that we hate to issue the notice during the Christmas holiday.”

She also included a “thank you” to all crews who are working to restore water pressure to the city.

