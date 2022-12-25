‘Christmas in the Park’ celebrated in Collins

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Collins continued Saturday night a 19-year tradition- Christmas in the Park.

The event not only aims to bring the city together, but also welcomes visitors from other cities and states.

Each year people throughout the city, church members and volunteers all work as greeters to welcome each vehicle into the park.

“So, when you drive through the park, there’s lots of different Christmas scenes you can see,” said long-time volunteer Hannah Harvey. “It ranges from nativity sets to just general Christmas lights and even patriotic things, just celebrating all aspects of Christmas that we celebrate here in the South and in our country.”

The event is free, but donations are welcome to help keep the lights up and running each year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.