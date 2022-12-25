4-vehicle accident sent 2 to the hospital with moderate injuries

From Jones Co9unty Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident in the Shady Grove community of Jones County sent two to the hospital late Saturday afternoon with moderate injuries.

The accident shut down the highway for more than 80 minutes Saturday, from Watermill Road to Old Highway 15, near Shady Grove Fire Department.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters/first responders from Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of a four-car collision on Mississippi 15.

Nearby personnel from Sandersville and Powers VFDs also stopped to assist.

Witnesses said a stalled vehicle was rear-ended, which caused a chain reaction with the four vehicles.

One of the vehicles, a GEO Tracker, was left with major damage and the driver required extrication and sustained moderate injuries.

The other vehicles sustained moderate damage.

Two individuals required transport to the emergency room with moderate injuries.

Three others complained of what appeared to be minor injuries and declined transport by Emserv Ambulance Service.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also was on the scene, as were deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.

