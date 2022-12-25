3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water.

Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”

The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led to mechanical issues, leaving the district with “low-running to no running water.”

The district said in a release that “inclement weather conditions have put a hardship on our electrical equipment at the wells, a hardship on our chlorinators, along with broken pipes.”

The release said the woes will affect 1,485 customers.

Also in Forrest County, the Brooklyn Utility District issued a “boil-water” notice because of “system-wide water outage.”

What caused the outage was not explained, nor was any figure offered as to how many members were affected.

In Lamar County, the North Lamar Water Association said Saturday that 25 customers on Francis Street and Hughes Road and “adjacent roads” would need to boil water until further notice.

All three groups said customers and members would be notified when tests on the each system’s water came back as potable.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.