Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.(WSAZ)
By Blake Whitener and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ/Gray News) - Officials say a utility worker has died in Ohio while working to restore power during Friday’s winter storm.

According to Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative, Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in the incident just after 10 a.m.

Rodgers was reportedly working in Lawrence County, about 140 miles outside of Cincinnati.

“Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is devastated by this loss and asks for the support and privacy of the lineworker’s family and team as they cope with this tragedy,” a spokesperson for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said.

The company said crews will continue their work restoring power to the region as the area deals with frigid temperatures and winter weather.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic...
Hattiesburg man arrested on domestic violence/aggravated assault warrant
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart

Latest News

A child drops coins into a Salvation Army red kettle Friday.
Hattiesburg Salvation Army closing out 2022 ‘Red Kettle’ campaign
Police said the mall was placed on lockdown Friday night because of a reported shooting.
Mall of America lockdown lifted after reported shooting
The Fieldhouse opened wide its doors during the chill of the holiday season
The Fieldhouse reached out to those in need for the Christmas season
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station