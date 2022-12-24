Win Stuff
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M

The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a...
The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a winning ticket.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over again after no winner came up for the game’s top prize in Friday night’s drawing.

It’s now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a winning ticket.

That would represent the sixth-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The jackpot has grown ever since the last grand prize was split between two winning tickets on Oct. 14.

Your odds to win the whole thing remain rough at about one in more than 302 million.

The next drawing is set for Dec. 27.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

