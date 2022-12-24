Win Stuff
A look forward to Midnight on Front Street

Get a peek into Midnight on Front Street plans
By Will Polston
Dec. 24, 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration is back for another year.

But “Midnight on Front Street” will have a few changes.

First off, for the young ones who may not stay awake until midnight, there will be a children’s’ balloon pop in the Pocket Museum at 8 p.m.

This event will be called the Confetti Countdown.

In addition to the new event for children, many of the downtown businesses will be hosting events and the city is hoping to bring in new vendors for the celebration.

“We want to own New Year’s Eve in this town for all of South Mississippi and the Gulf South,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “A lot of tradition, a lot of expertise has gone into this and we hope that people will come out and enjoy a safe, fun, family event.”

According to a post on the city website, the schedule for the evening looks like this:

  • 4 p.m. – Event perimeter roads will close to traffic in downtown Hattiesburg for event set-up
  • 6:30 p.m. – Confetti Countdown event in the Pocket Museum alley begins
  • 8 p.m. – Balloon Pop in the alley and Hub City Sound Machine begins playing on the stage at Front Street
  • 9 p.m. – DJ Kujho begins, serving as the event emcee
  • 10:15 p.m. – Big Fun Brass Band begins playing on the stage at Front Street
  • 11:15 p.m. – DJ Kujho takes over as the crowd gets ready to count down to midnight
  • 11:55 p.m. – Mayor Barker makes remarks and begins the midnight countdown
  • Midnight – Hub Sign drops and dual fireworks take place
  • 1 a.m. – Event ends
  • 2 a.m. – All local businesses and restaurants close.

