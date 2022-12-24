Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Salvation Army goes on neighborhood drive to hand out hot chocolate, warm clothing

The Army marches to relief on a cold winter day
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The folks with the Hattiesburg Salvation Army hit the streets around their headquarters Saturday along U.S. 49, to deliver hot chocolate and warm wishes to their neighbors.

“We just wanted to spread a little bit of hope and Christmas joy and just remind people that there’s people out there that care about them, that love them and share with them the love of Christ, through just a simple hot chocolate, just a simple drink and a snack, a beanie, some gloves, whatever we can do,” said Lt. Myranda Estudiante, commander officer with the Hattiesburg Salvation Army.

Staff members drove a van to a few different locations, including The Fieldhouse for the Homeless, to hand out cups of hot chocolate and warm knit caps to those who wanted one.

Staff members also served hot chocolate to employees and customers at the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

