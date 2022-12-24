Hattiesburg Salvation Army closing out 2022 ‘Red Kettle’ campaign

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Salvation Army is wrapping up its 2022 red kettle fundraising campaign.

Salvation Army bell ringers were out across the Hub City on Friday, hoping to get a few extra donations from holiday shoppers.

So far, the organization has raised more than $75,000 during the campaign.

“This money helps us 365 days a year, not just during Christmas,” said Lt. Victor Estudiante, commanding officer with the Hattiesburg Salvation Army.

“This money has helped us to provide Christmas presents to 480 children. It’s helped us to provide Christmas to 100 senior citizens and over 300 senior citizens who are living in a nursing home as well.”

Estudiante says the original fundraising goal this year was $115,000.

