Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Hattiesburg Salvation Army closing out 2022 ‘Red Kettle’ campaign

Salvation Army closes out 'Red Kettle" campaign
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Salvation Army is wrapping up its 2022 red kettle fundraising campaign.

Salvation Army bell ringers were out across the Hub City on Friday, hoping to get a few extra donations from holiday shoppers.

So far, the organization has raised more than $75,000 during the campaign.

“This money helps us 365 days a year, not just during Christmas,” said Lt. Victor Estudiante, commanding officer with the Hattiesburg Salvation Army.

“This money has helped us to provide Christmas presents to 480 children. It’s helped us to provide Christmas to 100 senior citizens and over 300 senior citizens who are living in a nursing home as well.”

Estudiante says the original fundraising goal this year was $115,000.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic...
Hattiesburg man arrested on domestic violence/aggravated assault warrant
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart

Latest News

USM finance professor Mike Morgan says, while a holiday budget isn’t ideal, it’s good to have....
Finance professional encourages shopping smart, to avoid New Year’s debt
Lumberton Library gave out soup and clothes to those in need Thursday
Lumberton Library gives out food to those in need
32 cadets graduate from Class 2022-04 of the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute Thursday.
32 graduate from Class 2022-04 of Southern Regional Public Safety Institute
The CPD is offering shelter and food for the less fortunate.
Columbia PD looking to help those in need with food, shelter