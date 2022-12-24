Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday

A Hattiesburg man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday.
A Hattiesburg man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died Friday afternoon when the Ford F-150 he was driving veered off the roadway, rolling into a patch of woods where it caught fire.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the driver Saturday as Joe Clayton, 51.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, five volunteer fire departments from Jones County, including Boggy, Moselle, South Jones, Southwest and Union, responded to the scene near 2255 U.S. 11.

Macedonia and North Forrest VFDs volunteered mutual aid to the Jones County departments.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the F-150 on fire. Clayton was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses stated the vehicle had been traveling erratically prior to loss of control and veering off the roadway.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies were on the scene, as was the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP is continuing to investigate the incident.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
(Source: MGN)
Freezing temperatures into Christmas weekend might affect utilities
Jones County intends to hire corrections officers
Corrections officers wanted in Jones County

Latest News

FILE - Mississippi state Sens. Rod Hickman, D-Macon, left, Michael McLendon, R-Hernando, second...
Miss. lawmakers accused of gerrymandering; lawsuit filed asking district maps be redrawn
Many people are expected to be away from their families this Christmas, from first responders...
Being separated from family during the holidays can be tough
Being away from home for the holidays can be a tough go
Being away from home for the holidays can be a tough go
A new, kid-friendly event is coming to 'Midnight on Front Street' in Hattiesburg.
A look forward to Midnight on Front Street