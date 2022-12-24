Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died Friday afternoon when the Ford F-150 he was driving veered off the roadway, rolling into a patch of woods where it caught fire.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the driver Saturday as Joe Clayton, 51.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, five volunteer fire departments from Jones County, including Boggy, Moselle, South Jones, Southwest and Union, responded to the scene near 2255 U.S. 11.

Macedonia and North Forrest VFDs volunteered mutual aid to the Jones County departments.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the F-150 on fire. Clayton was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses stated the vehicle had been traveling erratically prior to loss of control and veering off the roadway.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies were on the scene, as was the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP is continuing to investigate the incident.

