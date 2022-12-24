The Fieldhouse in Hattiesburg is providing shelter from the cold

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During the winter, it’s important to remember your plants, pets, pipes, and most importantly, people.

The Fieldhouse, a year-round homeless shelter, has opened its doors to anyone without a warm place to stay as temperatures continue to drop.

“We provide services all of the time to help people (who) are experiencing homelessness get housed or get their ID’s or get whatever they need,” says Cynthia Young, a Fieldhouse director. “This time of year is when people really need the Fieldhouse and they come to us to get the coats and the extra things they need.”

Spreading holiday cheer shouldn’t just be saved for December, said Fieldhouse tenant Luke Amalong.

Amalong said at the Fieldhouse, he sees joy being spread every day.

“It’s really showing me that there’s still a lot of love in the world, just to see that there’s good people, just the donations that people bring in and everything, he said. “It’s just very. It’s nice to see that people still have the Christmas spirit all year round.”

There are many people who stay that love helping others. They say that no matter how much they have to give, they always want to offer something.

“One of my favorite parts is being able to help with whatever I can here, you know,” said Jessica Simmons. “I can’t hardly do a lot, but you know, whatever they let me help with or need me to help with and I do it, it makes me feel good about myself that I’m helping somebody else even though I have nothing to give.”

The shelter accepts donations of blankets, food, and jackets. No appointment is needed to drop off donations and the Fieldhouse is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

