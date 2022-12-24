Columbia PD offers warmth during Friday giveaway

COLUMBIA Miss. (WDAM) - Freezing temperatures did not stop the Columbia Police Department from gifting city residents hot meals and cool toys Saturday.

The department partnered with the local Walmart to continue a tradition of lending a hand to a community in need.

“When it gets especially cold weather, we’ll see a lot of the people coming up,” Walmart manager Mike Lowry. “They’re in need. They’re looking for a hot meal. They’re looking for some gloves. Something to stay warm.

“But we’re always here for our community. "

More than 50 families arrived at the station to receive blankets, toys and grocery bags. After a few hours, several officers hit the streets to deliver gifts to those unable to leave their homes.

“A lot of your elderly people here, they grew up here,” CPD executive assistant Danielle Barber said. “They’ve retired here. Or they’ve moved off to work, and they’ve come back to retire.

“So, I mean, those people have roots here.”

Those roots keep the community grounded and grateful as one resident praised the department.

“It’s nice,” Columbia resident Barbara Henderson said. “I ain’t saw nothing like this in a long time.

“But, they’re doing a good deed for everybody around here. Especially for the ones that need it.”

