Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Cold won’t release icy grip until at least mid-week

Cold weather 'til midweek, followed by rain
By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday everyone!

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER event is in place for the Pine Belt for Friday night into Saturday.

Overnight, look for low temperatures in the mid-to-upper teens.

Sunny skies are expected on Christmas Eve with highs in the mid-30s.

When Santa comes calling Saturday night, look for lows in the upper-teens.

For Christmas Day look for sunny and chilly weather with highs in the lower-40s and lows in the lower-20s.

If the current weather doesn’t suit your fancy, just give it few days, when highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic...
Hattiesburg man arrested on domestic violence/aggravated assault warrant
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart

Latest News

The Fieldhouse is offering shelter from the cold this weekend
The Fieldhouse in Hattiesburg is providing shelter from the cold
Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
USM finance professor Mike Morgan says, while a holiday budget isn’t ideal, it’s good to have....
Finance professional encourages shopping smart, to avoid New Year’s debt
.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets