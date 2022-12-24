Cold won’t release icy grip until at least mid-week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday everyone!

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER event is in place for the Pine Belt for Friday night into Saturday.

Overnight, look for low temperatures in the mid-to-upper teens.

Sunny skies are expected on Christmas Eve with highs in the mid-30s.

When Santa comes calling Saturday night, look for lows in the upper-teens.

For Christmas Day look for sunny and chilly weather with highs in the lower-40s and lows in the lower-20s.

If the current weather doesn’t suit your fancy, just give it few days, when highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

