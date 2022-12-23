Wind chill to make Christmas weekend downright cold, thank you

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 10 days after Pine Belt residents endured violent storm cells that roared through a wide portion of the South, they will now have to shift towards much colder conditions.

WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather team is expecting the next two days - and especially the nights - to qualify as First Alert Weather Days due to an arctic front that will affect much of the U.S.

Our meteorologists expect the next two days to feature dangerous cold weather, with temperatures at times in the teens and wind chills near zero.

Here’s what our team of meteorologists expects for the Pine Belt:

The cold arctic air will move into the area overnight Thursday

Temperatures will fall into the mid-10s by Friday morning

Wind gusts between 25 miles per hour and 35 miles per hour will cause wind chills to dip near zero degrees by sunrise Friday morning

The area will likely stay below freezing for 36 hours, which could cause water pipes and water mains to rupture

The dangerous cold will continue into Saturday morning, as lows bottom out into the mid-10s with wind chills in the 0s once again

Temperatures will rise above freezing around lunchtime Saturday

Christmas Eve night won’t be as cold and lows are expected to be near 19 degrees with light winds.

This is a time to protect “The Four P’s:” Pipes, Pets, Plants and People. Here’s what you can do to help:

Plants: Bring in or cover any potted plants you want to save. This deep into winter there likely aren’t many plants that would require this left, but even cold-acclimated plants will struggle in this abnormally cold weather.

Pets: Bring them in too if you can! This may be impossible in our relatively rural/agriculturally heavy area if you have “livestock” type animals, so if that’s the case be sure they have extra blankets and/or a safe heat source available, as well as access to a non-frozen water source.

Pipes: This is going to be a big one I believe. We often talk about dripping facets when it gets cold, but “cold” is an understatement with this event. You will ABSOLUTELY NEED TO TAKE ACTION OR RISK BURST PIPES ! Best thing to do is drip indoor faucets at a rate of around 5 drips per minute. That’s enough to keep the water moving without hurting your water bill noticeably. For exterior spigots/faucets, wrap these in rags/towels, cover with a plastic bag/wrap, and secure tightly with tape/string. I’m sure several local retailers sell those pre-made Styrofoam covers, so there’s still time to get one of those as well if you’d like. Please take this suggestion seriously, because it’s already going to be deadly cold out there and you don’t also want to be dealing with burst pipes and the lack of water access that comes along with them.

People: I think of this one as just being neighborly. In an apartment complex/subdivision, it’s not as important of a step. However, if your neighbor belongs to an “at risk” group like the elderly, disabled, lives in a particularly rural area, and/or has small children; take the time to reach out to them. Just make sure they have what they need to get through and at least know to reach out if there is an issue. Local crews have been preparing for days and I don’t foresee any ice/stormy issues, but even a short-power outage could be deadly in the wrong circumstance.

Protect pipes as much as possible to avoid cracked lines, while bringing in pets plants and especially people in from what is expected to be bitter, bitter cold.

Again, and we repeat, the freezing temperatures are expected to run all day Friday through Saturday afternoon.

