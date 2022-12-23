Win Stuff
“Top Gun: Maverick” voted favorite movie of the year, survey finds

Fans voted "Top Gun: Maverick" as their favorite movie in 2022.
Fans voted "Top Gun: Maverick" as their favorite movie in 2022.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News/TMX) - The fans have spoken and voted “Top Gun: Maverick” their favorite movie of the year.

A OnePoll survey found that 19% of movie fans selected Tom Cruise’s box office hit as their No. 1 movie in 2022, making it the most popular choice among those polled.

And fans weren’t the only ones who walked away impressed.

“Top Gun: Maverick” has reportedly brought in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide while receiving two Golden Globe nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, as well as the title of Best Film by the National Board of Review.

Cruise recently thanked all of his fans on social media for “coming out to the theaters” and supporting “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Other films that received votes from fans included “Jurassic World: Dominion” (17%), Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” (15%), and “The Whale” (11%).

According to the survey, 2,000 people participated in the poll.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

