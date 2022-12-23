Santa’s cleared for travel, according to MDOT

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Before being able to bring presents to children and adults from around the globe, Santa Claus made sure he has the “all clear” for his sleigh to make stops in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced Friday that St. Nick has met all permitting and airspace requirements in order for him and his reindeer to travel in the state on Christmas Eve.

MDOT says Santa’s extra wide sleigh load passed inspection, permits were given for his sack of gifts exceeding posted weight limits and Rudolph’s nose so bright met all illumination requirements. Takeoffs and landings to and from the homes of children on the “Nice List” have been approved.

“We’d like to thank Santa, our partners in law enforcement and the entire North Pole team for their cooperation and attention to matters of transportation safety,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “Santa shares our passion for safe driving, whether by car, truck or sleigh. Do yourself a favor and stay off the ‘Naughty List’ by paying attention to the rules of the road and never driving distracted or impaired.”

Additionally, MDOT awarded Santa a certificate of travel clearance, officially giving “The Big Guy” unrestricted access to all methods of transportation in the Magnolia State for the holiday weekend, as conditions currently appear favorable for sleigh flight on Christmas Eve.

Motorists are advised to drive slowly and be alert for sleighs (especially reindeer) after dark on Christmas Eve.

