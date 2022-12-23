Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Richland Walmart reopens after officer-involved shooting in armed hostage situation

By Christopher Fields
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The doors are open again at the U.S. 49 Walmart in Richland following the hostage situation that ended with officers shooting and killing an armed woman Wednesday night.

As shoppers waited in line to get back inside after the doors abruptly closed last night, they admitted they are now looking over their shoulders to make sure they are safe.

“Everybody is frustrated, in a panic,” Malik Nguyen said.

Law enforcement was seen staged in all areas inside and outside at the Walmart to make sure shoppers are safe as they walk through the doors after the armed 21-year-old Corlunda McGinster held an employee hostage.

“You never know what she was going through… respects for her and her family. But, you know, everything has consequences for what you do,” Nguyen stated.

Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m. Witnesses say McGinister got into a confrontation with an employee in the customer service department and began holding her hostage.

Richland police entered the store to try and defuse the situation, but after failed attempts, McGinister was ultimately shot and killed by police.

“Unbelievable really,” Carl Carr said about the situation. “This time of the year and season things get worse no matter where you are. I’m sad for both families, both families.”

Shoppers say after the tragic situation that happened at Walmart, they are relieved to see an increased police presence.

“You never know what people might think. You know I might be out shopping for my kids you know and they might want to take me, but like I say you always have to be ready because anything can happen,” Nguyen said.

No other injuries were reported from the Wednesday Night shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic...
Hattiesburg man arrested on domestic violence/aggravated assault warrant
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart

Latest News

Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
USM finance professor Mike Morgan says, while a holiday budget isn’t ideal, it’s good to have....
Finance professional encourages shopping smart, to avoid New Year’s debt
.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Midday Headlines 12/23
Midday Headlines 12/25
Additionally, MDOT awarded Santa a certificate of travel clearance, officially giving “The Big...
Santa’s cleared for travel, according to MDOT