Preparing your pipes as temperatures fall

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing in the Pine Belt until Sunday. You should prepare by insulating your pipes.

Owners at McElhaney’s Plumbing and Hardware Supply say that faucet covers, pipe insulation, and caulk are the best things you can purchase during these harsh temperatures.

“Leave your water running as much as possible or else cut it off going into the house if you can and open your lowest faucet outside and drain your line” says John McElhaney.

The flow of your water should be the size of the end of a pencil, not just a drip, In temperatures, this cold, drips will freeze since the daytime highs do not reach above freezing.

“It hasn’t gotten this cold in a long, long time and stayed below freezing during the daytime. That’s where you get in trouble. When it stays frozen all day long, people cut their water off and leave, and then when they come back it’s frozen and there’s nothing you can do” John says.

If you do not have any other way to cover your outside faucets, a pillowcase and duct tape will be fine.

As temperatures continue to drop from this arctic blast, make sure that you prepare your home now so that you do not have a high bill later.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.