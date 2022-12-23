Pine Belt residents feel the chill as cold temps brings power outages

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several areas of the Pine Belt are without power as the Artic front pushes historically low, freezing temperatures into the area.

Dixie Electric reported the largest outage so far, with over 1,000 members affected on Friday morning.

“We currently have 1,027 members without power, as Arctic winds and temperatures entered our area last night,” reads a Facebook post from the company. “We will continue to update this thread with outage information... Lastly, please pray for our servicemen and linemen who are working diligently to restore power in these temperatures. We can’t control Mother Nature, but we are here and ready to respond as needed.”

Residents, especially in the northern Pine Belt counties, are advised to take precautions and prepare to stay warm in case the power goes out. There are also warming stations and resources available for those without adequate shelter.

To report an outage, go to your electric company’s website or call their reporting line. Websites for Pine Belt electric companies are available HERE.

WDAM will continue to track outages and update as numbers are reported.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.