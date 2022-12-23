Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

MDPS shows family of Jaheim McMillian video from October shooting

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLOX the family saw both a slow-motion and unedited version of the footage.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS) Commissioner confirmed Friday Jaheim McMillan’s family has seen the video evidence of the Gulfport police-involved shooting that killed the 15-year-old.

Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLOX News Now the family saw both a slow-motion version and an unedited version of the footage. He also says the MBI investigation has been completed.

Through a new law regarding officer-involved shootings, the case has now been turned over to the state attorney general’s office. The attorney general will determine what happens next.

“It’s a tragic situation, and my heart is really torn apart for the family,” Tindell said. “I know it’s difficult. And, look, this has been difficult on a lot of people. What we really wanted to do for the family is let them see the facts. Let them understand what’s real and what they’ve heard that’s not true. And so that they can make up their own mind about what should happen from here.”

Tindell added that the video, as it occurred, will eventually be released to the public.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic...
Hattiesburg man arrested on domestic violence/aggravated assault warrant
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1

Latest News

Additionally, MDOT awarded Santa a certificate of travel clearance, officially giving “The Big...
Santa’s cleared for travel, according to MDOT
Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLOX the family saw both a slow-motion and...
MDPS shows family of Jaheim McMillian video from October shooting
power outage generic
Pine Belt residents feel the chill as cold temps brings power outages
(Source: MGN)
Freezing temperatures into Christmas weekend might affect utilities