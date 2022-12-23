Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Lumberton Library gives out food to those in need

Lumberton Library gave out soup and clothes to those in need Thursday
Lumberton Library gave out soup and clothes to those in need Thursday(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people walk out of libraries with books, but what about food?

The Lumberton Library gave away free food and winter clothes from noon until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

“I know we say this all the time, but we mean it from the bottom of our hearts: Giving is so much better than receiving,” said Leanna Dreher, an officer with Friends of the Library. “The fact we were able to do this and they all came here (Thursday) has been a gift to us.”

Members hinted at trying to make the soup kitchen a regular event at the library.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with...
Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation

Latest News

32 cadets graduate from Class 2022-04 of the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute Thursday.
32 graduate from Class 2022-04 of Southern Regional Public Safety Institute
Last-minute Christmas shopping? Shop smart
Time’s a-racin’ toward Christmas, but that doesn’t mean overspend
Some three dozen officers graduated Thursday afternoon
Some three dozen officers graduated Thursday afternoon
Last-minute Christmas shopping? Shop smart
Last-minute Christmas shopping? Buyer be careful...