Lumberton Library gives out food to those in need

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people walk out of libraries with books, but what about food?

The Lumberton Library gave away free food and winter clothes from noon until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

“I know we say this all the time, but we mean it from the bottom of our hearts: Giving is so much better than receiving,” said Leanna Dreher, an officer with Friends of the Library. “The fact we were able to do this and they all came here (Thursday) has been a gift to us.”

Members hinted at trying to make the soup kitchen a regular event at the library.

