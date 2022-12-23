Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Greyhound offers free bus rides to runaway youth

Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities...
Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities nationwide.(Greyhound Bus Lines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Greyhound bus lines is once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season.

It’s part of the transportation company’s Home Free program.

For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless persons, and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardians with a free bus ticket home or to a stable and safe place.

Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities nationwide.

The partnership has helped over 18,000 families by providing free bus tickets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic...
Hattiesburg man arrested on domestic violence/aggravated assault warrant

Latest News

The House is expected to pass omnibus and stopgap bills hours before a potential government...
Congress rushes to avert shutdown, pass omnibus funding bill
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows the test-firing of what it says...
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after US-South Korea drills
Lumberton Library gave out soup and clothes to those in need Thursday
Lumberton Library gives out food to those in need
The Biden administration wants the Supreme Court to allow a policy restricting migrants to end,...
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling