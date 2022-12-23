Win Stuff
Freezing temperatures into Christmas weekend might affect utilities

Go to your power company's website to report an outage.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of freezing temperatures moving across Mississippi, the threat of a power outage increases.

Pine Belt power companies publish ongoing outages on their websites, where you can also report an outage if one occurs in your area.

Below are links to outage maps for each company:

