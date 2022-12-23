Freezing temperatures into Christmas weekend might affect utilities

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of freezing temperatures moving across Mississippi, the threat of a power outage increases.

Pine Belt power companies publish ongoing outages on their websites, where you can also report an outage if one occurs in your area.

Below are links to outage maps for each company:

Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html



Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map



Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com/Outages/outage.php?Client=PRVEPA&serviceIndex=1&openingPage=



Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/



Singing River Electric: https://outageviewer.singingriver.com/



Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.